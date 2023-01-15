One of the objectives is the plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% unconditionally and 47% conditionally by the year 2030, additionally reaching net-zero emissions by 2060.

A recent report issued by Nigeria’s government and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) stated that by 2050, energy needs will be met in Nigeria as renewable energy sources account for nearly 60% of final energy consumption, if the African nation enforces an “increased renewable uptake scenario,”

The report, titled "Renewable Energy Roadmap for Nigeria" relayed that "the share of primary energy requirements met with renewable energy is expected to reach 47% by 2030 and 57% by 2050. In terms of final energy consumption, this corresponds to a renewable share of 52% by 2030 and 59% by 2050,"

Formulated in collaboration with the Energy Commission of Nigeria and presented in Abu Dhabi, UAE during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the report examined Nigeria's additional renewable energy deployment potential up to the year 2050. It also provided ways in which the country's renewable energy objectives can be fully achieved beyond policies existing now.

One of the objectives is for Nigeria to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 20% unconditionally and 47% conditionally by the year 2030, additionally reaching net-zero emissions by 2060.

IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera expressed that "planning must begin now in earnest" after highlighting "a vital juncture" has been reached in Nigeria and has come to a point where it must decide to either follow its long-standing strategy and reliability on fossil fuels or take the step toward renewable energy for an economic boost and energy cost reduction.



"Nigeria has a unique opportunity to develop a sustainable energy system based on renewable energy resources that can support socioeconomic recovery and development while addressing climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies," he stressed.

