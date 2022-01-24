The Russian Defense Ministry announces that Russian and Syrian planes have conducted joint patrols along the Syrian border, adding that during the patrol training missiles were launched against air targets.

Russian Sukhoi Su-35 aircraft

Russian and Syrian military pilots held their first joint patrol over the Syrian territory on Monday.

Russian aircraft took off from the Khmeimim Air Base in northwestern Syria. The air patrol’s route was as follows: Along the Golan Heights, then along the southern border, along the Euphrates, and over the northern regions of Syria. Such joint patrols are expected to become regular.

A Russian defense ministry statement added that during the patrol, training missiles were launched at ground targets at one of the training fields in the country's central region, and the Syrians were in charge of airspace coverage.

According to the statement, Russian Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, as well as the A-50 long-range reconnaissance aircraft, took part in the patrol, while Syrian MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft took part in the mission.

"The abilities gained from these joint patrols include that the pilots of the two friendly countries acquired skills in interaction in various scenarios," the statement read, adding that these patrols will now become regular.

The Syrian planes took off from airports located in the surroundings of Damascus, while the Russian planes took off from the Hmeimim airbase.