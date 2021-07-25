News
Tokyo Olympics: China to Remain in Lead

  • By Al Mayadeen
  • Source: Al Mayadeen & Agencies
  • 25 Jul 23:33
China remains in the lead on the Table of Medals on day two of the Tokyo Olympics.

    China's Li Fabin won the Olympic gold for weightlifting in the men's 61kg category

China remained at the top of the table of medals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

China is one gold medal ahead of the Japanese host, which has five golds, and two gold medals ahead of the United States, which has 4.

China: 6 Golds, 1 Silver, 4 Bronzes, total: 11

Japan: 5 1 0 6

United States: 4 2 4 10

South Korea: 2 0 3 5

Russian Olympic Committee: 1 4 2 7

Italy: 1 1 3 5

Australia: 1 1 1 3

France: 1 1 1 3

Hungary: 1 1 0 2

Tunisia: 1 1 0 2

Ecuador: 1 0 0 1

Austria: 1 0 0 1

Uzbekistan: 1 0 0 1

Iran: 1 0 0 1

Thailand: 1 0 0 1

Kosovo: 1 0 0 1

Canada: 0 2 0 2

Netherlands: 0 2 0 2

Brazil: 0 1 1 2

Indonesia: 0 1 1 2

United Kingdom: 0 1 1 2

Chinese Taipei: 0 1 1 2

Serbia: 0 1 1 2

Spain: 0 1 0 1

India: 0 1 0 1

Belgium: 0 1 0 1

Bulgaria: 0 1 0 1

Georgia: 0 1 0 1

Romania: 0 1 0 1

Colombia: 0 1 0 1

Germany: 0 0 2 2

Ukraine: 0 0 2 2

Turkey: 0 0 2 2

Kazakhstan: 0 0 2 2

Estonia: 0 0 1 1

Mexico: 0 0 1 1

Slovenia: 0 0 1 1

Switzerland: 0 0 1 1

Mongolia: 0 0 1 1.

